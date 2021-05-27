Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

MotoGP: Rossi Says He Will Decide His Future In July

RoadracingWorld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We missed this”: Mugello welcomes MotoGP™ back to Tuscany. The Pre-Event Press Conference sees Quartararo joined by Bagnaia, Zarco, Miller, Aleix Espargaro and Rossi ahead of track action at the stunning Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello. Thursday, 27 May 2021. Here we go! The sun is shining, the Championship is close...

www.roadracingworld.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Stoner
Person
Johann Zarco
Person
Francesco Bagnaia
Person
Valentino Rossi
Person
Fabio Quartararo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Tracks#Rider#Championship#Independent Team#Pecco#Aussie#Petronas Yamaha Srt#Monster Energy Yamaha#Racing#Jerez#Races#Mugello Demons#Barcelona#Track Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Qatar
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportswcn247.com

Miller wins MotoGP race in Spain after Quartararo injury

JERÉZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (AP) — Australian Jack Miller has taken advantage of Fabio Quartararo’s mid-race injury to win the Spanish Grand Prix and end a five-year winless streak in MotoGP. Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez finished ninth in his second race since returning from a long injury layoff. The 26-year-old Miller took the lead with 10 laps to go after Quartararo sustained an arm injury that kept him from maintaining a quick pace at the front. Quartararo said he suddenly lost strength in his arm. He finished 13th and lost the championship lead.
Motorsportsnewsnetnebraska.org

MotoGp, Valentino Rossi now believes in it. Marquis blocked

Valentino Rossi He finds the smile after the ninth time in free practice French Grand Prix a Le Mans. “It went well, it did well in the wet morning, but I wanted to dry to test the bike better and we were lucky it was dry in the afternoon. I managed to push, I finished the race at 10, But most importantly, I was able to move forward well and steadily with good moveIn short, it seems to me that we have gone better than we were in the first races. ”
Motorsportsthe-race.com

MotoGP podcast: Has Miller silenced the doubters?

The latest episode of The Race MotoGP Podcast looks back on all the major talking points from the French Grand Prix weekend at Le Mans. Our regular experts Simon Patterson and Valentin Khorounzhiy are joined by guest host Glenn Freeman – standing in for Toby Moody this week – to reflect on Jack Miller taking his second win in succession in conditions that were a far cry from the baking sunshine of Jerez last time out.
Motorsportsinsideracing.com

Miller silences the doubters with a masterclass at Jerez

There are few sweeter feelings for a rider than standing on the top step of the MotoGP podium, but doing it for the first time in five years and the first time as a factory Ducati rider adds something special. Add in two muted races, a little dash of drama,...
Motorsportssportingferret.com

MotoGP: Miller wins thriller in Spain

Miller delivered victory in true MotoGP fashion. Jerez hosted Spain’s first iteration of the world’s most exciting motorsport in 2021 and it was superb. Motorsport differentiates itself from any other sport through its ability to deliver exciting and emotional storylines in bite-sized pieces. Thrilling sessions coupled with exceptional riding – this weekend had everything.
Motorsportsthe-race.com

Morbidelli had ‘frank’ chat with Yamaha about his situation

Petronas SRT rider Franco Morbidelli says he’s had a “frank” discussion with Yamaha manager Lin Jarvis about his current bike spec situation, which has been a source of barely-concealed frustration for the Italian. Having had a difficult start to the season compared to the late-2020 form that allowed him to...
Motorsportsthe-race.com

MotoGP 2021 French Grand Prix rider ratings

If there’s one thing that’s all but certain, it’s that flag-to-flag races will bring chaos to MotoGP. Slick tyres on a wet track, managing wets as the surface dries out, the risk and drama of picking when to dive into the pits for another bike… all in all it produces a unique set of circumstances that generally allow some riders to shine and others to disappoint.
Motorsportsthe-race.com

Has Miller done enough for a new Ducati deal? Our verdicts

Jack Miller’s first contract as a factory Ducati rider is a 2021 deal with an option for 2022, meaning it theoretically leaves him vulnerable to not even seeing out the standard two-year MotoGP works rider cycle. And though such an outcome has looked somewhat far-fetched, it was given credence by...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Even though Valentino Rossi insists that he has yet to take a decision on his future, the signs coming from the rider and everything around him suggest that retirement at the end of the 2021 MotoGP season is the most likely and logical outcome. Unless the Italian legend’s form takes...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

“We’re in the shit right now”. This is how Jack Miller summed up the start to his 2021 MotoGP season and life as a factory Ducati rider on the Thursday of the Spanish Grand Prix. Over the first three rounds of the campaign, Miller has courted a lot of outside criticism for displaying form not befitting of someone pegged as a pre-season title favourite.
Motorsportsmotogp.com

Quartararo undergoes successful arm pump surgery

Tags MotoGP, 2021, Fabio Quartararo, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Fabio Quartararo has undergone successful arm pump surgery to rectify the problem that cost him victory in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. With 13 laps completed in Jerez, the Frenchman hit issues with his right arm and he proceeded to fall through the field from first to thirteenth, relinquishing his lead of the MotoGP™ World Championship in the process.
Motorsportsredbull.com

Jack Miller: A win for the ages

An epic win at the Spanish Grand Prix – his second ever MotoGP win – thrusts Ducati's Jack Miller back under the spotlight. Now, it's all eyes on Le Mans. So, where do I start on that one? From when the chequered flag dropped – well, maybe a corner or two before that to be honest – I was on this massive rollercoaster of emotions. One minute crying like a baby, the next one fist-pumping and high-fiving everyone in sight. The feelings are hard to put into words really. So I'll do my best.
Motorsportsmotomatters.com

2021 Le Mans MotoGP FP1 Result: Miller Outsmarts Opposition

Le Mans kept everyone on their toes from the very first outing of the premier class, with changing track conditions throughout FP1. The session started cold and damp, before patches of blue sky hinted at a dry line that allowed Jack Miller to work his magic on slicks. With rain making an appearance straight after the Australian built an advantage of almost three seconds at the top of the timesheets, Miller’s work was done, but the rest of the top ten was up for grabs once rivals went back to rain tyres. Johann Zarco was not tempted by slicks and was fast enough for second regardless, reducing the gap to his Ducati colleague to a second and a half. Joan Mir made a late jump into the top three, after a busy session that started with a technical issue that saw the world champion abandon his Suzuki at turn 8.
Motorsportsmotomatters.com

Jerez Moto2 & Moto3 Review: Neil Morrison On The Real Deal, Dynamic Diggia, And A Close Brush With Fate

After a dramatic weekend, we look at some of the big stories coming out of the Spanish Grand Prix in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes. Forget last lap scraps, or pitlane penalties. The true test of Pedro Acosta’s mettle was to gauge the 16-year old’s reaction to the pre-event press conference at Jerez. There, Acosta sat among the MotoGP field. He looked on boyishly as Marc Marquez, Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo opined on his talent, his potential, and his future plans.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Quartararo confirms arm pump problem

Fabio Quartararo has confirmed that arm pump caused his slide from a seemingly comfortable lead to a finish of 13th in a Spanish Grand Prix won by Jack Miller. Quartararo overtook the #43 Ducati at the end of Lap 4 and gapped Miller to the tune of around 1.5s in the next nine laps.