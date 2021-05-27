MotoGP: Rossi Says He Will Decide His Future In July

Le Mans kept everyone on their toes from the very first outing of the premier class, with changing track conditions throughout FP1. The session started cold and damp, before patches of blue sky hinted at a dry line that allowed Jack Miller to work his magic on slicks. With rain making an appearance straight after the Australian built an advantage of almost three seconds at the top of the timesheets, Miller’s work was done, but the rest of the top ten was up for grabs once rivals went back to rain tyres. Johann Zarco was not tempted by slicks and was fast enough for second regardless, reducing the gap to his Ducati colleague to a second and a half. Joan Mir made a late jump into the top three, after a busy session that started with a technical issue that saw the world champion abandon his Suzuki at turn 8.