This is Stuff We Swear By, a series in which our editors expound on an item they use (and love) on a daily (or near-daily) basis. My favorite review for all33’s BackStrong C1 office chair belongs to “David L., USA.” A few days after placing his order, the 59-year-old got cold feet and frantically tried to cancel the order. It was too late — the chair showed up the next day, and he eyed it suspiciously for a while, before curiosity got the best of him. David, who has “sat in a LOT of business chairs over the years,” was shocked with the chair’s comfort and clever design. He now says that all33 would “have to send armed guards to get it back from me.”