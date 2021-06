Sometimes I have to stop my long-winded child because her prayer goes on and on. My other child is too timid to pray. Should I leave them alone or should I try to guide them?. Dear T.P.: The disciples asked Jesus to teach them to pray, and the Bible instructs parents to teach their children about God. “These words which I commanded you… shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7). In other words, help them understand that they can pray about everything at any time, day or night. Prayer will not be awkward to them if you are filling their little minds with the things of God.