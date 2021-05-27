Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Interview: Analyst says U.S. ban on Xinjiang cotton to boomerang

milwaukeesun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The ban will not impact the Chinese economy, but massively affect international brands' consumption. I suggest that the companies should not politicize their economic interest because of propaganda against China. Restricting China's cotton supply chains over false allegations and mere propaganda would be detrimental to the cotton availability to the West and international market," said a Pakistani analyst.

www.milwaukeesun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#U S#Eastern China#Chinese Economy#U S#Domestic Consumption#Southeast Asia#Pakistani#Xinhua#Muslims#Xinjiang Cotton#Import Cotton#United States#Eastern Europe#Western Interests#International Brands#Market#Supply#Producers#Propaganda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policythurrott.com

U.S. Bans Investment in 59 Chinese Tech Firms

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order banning U.S. investment in 59 Chinese tech firms that have military ties, expanding on an order issued by his predecessor. “Additional steps are necessary to address the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13959 of November 12, 2020, including the threat posed by the military-industrial complex of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and its involvement in military, intelligence, and security research and development programs, and weapons and related equipment production under the PRC’s Military-Civil Fusion strategy,” the executive order reads. “In addition, I find that the use of Chinese surveillance technology outside the PRC and the development or use of Chinese surveillance technology to facilitate repression or serious human rights abuse constitute unusual and extraordinary threats, which have their source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.”
Marketsetftrends.com

Capitalize On China’s Semiconductor Growth with ‘KFVG’

Semiconductors are a strong play in today’s markets, but the addition of Chinese exposure and 5G could make for a particularly potent combination with the KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (KFVG). 5G relies on semiconductor technology, and as the economy re-opens, the two could feed off each other’s...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China urges U.S. to withdraw investment ban

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it strongly condemned U.S. President Joe Biden’s signing of an order to ban investment in dozens of Chinese defense and tech firms. China urged the United States to respect market law and principle and withdraw the investment ban list, foreign...
HealthKULR8

Taiwan says China exploiting vaccines for political gain

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister on Thursday said China is seeking political gains abroad in return for providing vaccines and other pandemic assistance, partly to increase pressure on Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. Beijing’s Communist Party leaders “further exploited the pandemic to impose their political...
Chinacryptopotato.com

China Hands Out $6.2M for Digital Yuan Tests as Russia Says CBDC are the Future

China’s authorities with came with a decision to hand out another sizeable amount of $6.2 million in digital currency to citizens of Beijing. Residents of the Chinese capital will receive 40 million renminbi ($6.2 million) of the digital currency. They can use two banking apps to apply to win one of the 200,000 so-called ”red packets”, each containing 200 yuan, as part of a lottery.
EconomyCNBC

China restricted imports from Australia. Now Australia is selling elsewhere

Tensions between the two countries soared in recent months and deteriorated sharply after Australia supported a call for a global inquiry into China's handling of Covid-19. China has since taken several measures restricting Australian imports. "Exports to China have predictably collapsed in the areas hit by sanctions, but most of...
Foreign Policyktwb.com

China’s Xiaomi says U.S. has formally lifted securities ban

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday a U.S. court has removed the company’s designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company (CCMC) and lifted all restrictions on U.S. persons buying or holding its stock. “The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a final order...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

Japanese firm becomes latest to stop using Xinjiang cotton

Osaka [Japan], May 21 (ANI): Japanese sportswear firm Mizuno Corporation on Friday announced its decision to stop using cotton sourced from China's Xinjiang region, believed to reflect concern amid allegations of human rights abuses by Beijing against the Uyghur Muslims. Mizuno did not officially disclose the reason for its decision...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Southern China warns investors against illegal token platforms

Following China’s major regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies, financial regulators in Hainan, the smallest province in the country, reportedly issued a warning against crypto- and blockchain-focused illegal fundraising schemes. According to local reports, the Hainan branch of the People’s Bank of China — the central bank of the country — and...
Indiafpif.org

China At the Edges

China has territorial disputes with nearly all of its neighbors. It wants respect, not war. China is the world’s fourth largest country by landmass. It’s nearly three times bigger than India, with roughly the same population. It spans roughly four time zones (but uses only one). Its terrain encompasses desert, jungle, plains and river valley—and everything in between. It has 9,000 miles of coastline. In other words, it’s big.
CelebritiesSeattle Times

China criticizes Western brands’ toys, clothes as unsafe

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government has accused H&M, Nike, Zara and other brands of importing unsafe or poor quality children’s clothes and other goods, adding to headaches for foreign companies after Beijing attacked them over complaints about possible forced labor in the country’s northwest. A list of “quality and...
Chinaprotocol.com

Can China correct its big soft-power mistake?

Good morning! Beijing announced a major policy on Monday when it decreed that families may now have up to three children. The country faces a demographic cliff after decades of a strict "family planning" policy that enforced and normalized a one-child-per-household regime. But most Chinese families don't want to have that many children anymore; to reverse the trend, the Communist Party will need to heap incentives on families — or allow mass immigration, which seems vanishingly unlikely. It's a continued smart bet that China will need to write the future of automation and elder tech if it's to win the 21st century.