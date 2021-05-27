Confessional conversation with priest spurs Deacon Duffert to discern priesthood

For several years at New Life Church, from June through August, we preach out of the Psalms at Sunday worship. We call this “Summer in the Psalms.”. The Psalms are one of the favorites of Christians, and rightfully so. They seem to touch on all the human emotions experienced by people.They also point people back to God regardless of what their struggle may be. The Psalms speak to our fears, regrets, anger, joy, and wonder. But perhaps more than anything else, the Psalms remind the Christian that God is worthy of praise. In fact, the last few Psalms expressly emphasizes that point. And to the rest of the Psalms, you generally see the ending of each Psalm with a praise to God, regardless of the circumstance: “I will sing to the Lord as long as I live; I will sing praise to my God while I have being.” (Psalm 104:33)