Confessional conversation with priest spurs Deacon Duffert to discern priesthood

Have you ever visited another church? It usually feels a little strange to attend a service other than your home church. Some churches have lots of people attending, and some churches have smaller congregations. Church buildings can look very different both inside and out too. There may be different programs for children, teens, and adults. Churches might have an organ or a piano or a band or maybe no musical instruments at all. Some churches have one minister and some have more than one. The order of the service may be different from what you are used to as well. But no matter what the building looks like or the order of the service, in all churches they worship God and praise Him for His goodness and mercy. The Scriptures are read and the Word of God is preached.