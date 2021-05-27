Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Confessional conversation with priest spurs Deacon Duffert to discern priesthood

By Barb Umberger
The Catholic Spirit
 8 days ago

A “light switch moment” in a confessional gave Deacon William Duffert the nudge he needed to start serious discernment for the priesthood. At the time, Deacon Duffert had been teaching for three years following college graduation. After the priest absolved him of his sins and Deacon Duffert got up to...

thecatholicspirit.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priesthood#Discernment#Married Priests#Married Life#Joy#Family Life#The Cathedral Of St Paul#Totino Grace High School#English#The Blessed Sacrament#The Ministry#Holy Family#Galatians#Ordination#Priestly Ministry#Eucharistic Adoration#Normal Parish Life#Father Joseph Johnson#Father Johnson#Teaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Priest
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Boston, MAStamford Advocate

8 men being ordained into Roman Catholic priesthood

BOSTON (AP) — Cardinal Seán O’Malley is ordaining eight men into the Roman Catholic priesthood on Saturday. Six priests are being ordained at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the Archdiocese of Boston. Two priests are being ordained for the Diocese of Kumbakonam, India, but will serve in the Archdiocese of Boston for a period of time before returning to their home diocese, according to a statement from the archdiocese.
Religionavemariaradio.net

The Church needs to empower and equip the lay priesthood

Pope Francis recently created the new secular “ministry of catechist.” As a secular ministry, the role is neither meant to be seen as a stepping stone to the Sacrament of Holy Orders nor intended to clericalize the laity in any way. This is an interesting distinction, because it could be viewed as one of the first steps the Church has ever taken to officially define responsibilities integral to what is known as the lay priesthood.
New Orleans, LAclarionherald.org

Deacon-principal Lawrence Houston earns national honor

As the archdiocese’s only permanent deacon-principal, Deacon Lawrence Houston (pictured above, next to a picture of Sisters of the Holy Family foundress Henriette Delille) shares his love for singing and preaching at prayer services, Masses and other events at St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. “(My role) allows me to bring a word to the kids, talk with them about things that are going on, help them to see a better direction – a better way of making choices – to talk about Christ as an example of the life we strive to live,” he said. (Photos by Beth Donze, Clarion Herald)
Religionmorethanthecurve.com

Doc and the Deacon Podcast | God Complex

Doc and the Deacon, hosted by family physician Chris Drumm and Protestant Deacon Peter McKenney, look to unite thoughts on science and faith through their lighthearted approach. One of the two believes in the power of science. The other in the power of Jesus. But both of them believe in the power of an ice-cold beer. Doc resides in Collegeville and practices medicine in Norristown. Deacon lives in Audubon.
Religionekalakaeagle.com

Conversations with God

You know, Lord, without hope there seems to be nothing to fight for. Without hope we forget: “God is great. With HIM nothing is impossible.” Hope, like seeds, can’t grow unless they’re planted. Often when we lose hope and think this is the end, You, Lord, smile from above and...
Religionecntx.org

The preaching role of deacons

On May 25, 2021, the Rev. Tracie Middleton, president of the Association for Episcopal Deacons, and deacon serving at Trinity Episcopal Church, Fort Worth, part of The Episcopal Church in North Texas, took part in “The Word and the World, The Preaching Role of Vocational Deacons,” a panel discussion presented by the CEEP Network and the Episcopal Preaching Foundation.
Front Royal, VAchristendom.edu

95th Alumnus Priest to be Ordained

Christendom’s ninety-fifth alumni priest will be ordained this coming weekend, with Rev. Mr. Joseph Dalimata, FSSP (’17), becoming a priest in the Priestly Order of St. Peter on Friday, May 28. Deacon Dalimata was ordained to the transitional diaconate last spring and has spent the past year preparing for his...
Entertainmentdiolc.org

Dreams and Discernment

“Those who perceive in themselves this kind of divine spark which is the artistic vocation … feel at the same time the obligation not to waste this talent.” – POPE ST. JOHN PAUL THE GREAT IN HIS LETTER TO ARTISTS. “Growing up, I was always artistic, and my dream was...
Religionchallies.com

A La Carte (June 2)

Good morning. The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ be with you. This week at Westminster Books, you’ll find the excellent Short Studies series from Crossway on sale. (Short studies on systematic theology and on biblical theology.) Why Pronouns Matter…a Lot. Greg Koukl explains why pronouns matter an awful lot....
ReligionSanta Maria Times

Kathryn Jean Lopez: The power and potential of women

On the Feast of St. Catherine of Siena, the 14th-century saint, I was surrounded by Dominican friars, priests who have dedicated their lives to God. Remembering her, we sang: "No earthy pleasure, bodily adornment, nor fleshly beauty, satisfied your longing; every enticement to a life unholy, always avoiding." One of...
Religionmarshallcountyjournal.com

50 Years Of Priesthood

Father Albert Cizewski - pronounced with soft g’s as gee-geff-ski - was ordained a Catholic priest 50 years ago this June 6 in Poland. This year, June 6 is the Feast of Corpus Christi, which translated is ‘The Body of Christ.’ “We believe in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist,” Fr. Albert explained. This is where, every day, he draws his strength. “I like to go to the Blessed Sacrament when nobody is there; I ask Jesus to speak to me.”
Religionfpcbonita.org

The Knowledge of the Holy

By A.W. Tozer >> This beloved author illuminates God’s attributes, from wisdom to grace to mercy, restoring the majesty and wonder of God. Informative as well as inspirational, his reflections breathe a spirit of devotion for all Christians, from those who are newly arrived to those who are committing themselves anew to Jesus Christ. Return to a towering Christian concept of God, experience a renewed appreciation of the magnitude of God’s glory, rejuvenate your prayer life, and experience God’s presence in your daily life.
Religionmountcarmelblessedsacrament.com

JUNE 3: STS. CHARLES LWANGA AND COMPANIONS

St. Charles and many other martyrs for the faith died between Nov. 15, 1885 and Jan. 27, 1887, in Namugongo, Uganda. St. Charles and his companions were beatified in 1920 and canonized by Pope Paul VI in 1964. In 1879, Catholicism began spreading in Uganda when the White Fathers, a...
ReligionPoint Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: We are the church

Have you ever visited another church? It usually feels a little strange to attend a service other than your home church. Some churches have lots of people attending, and some churches have smaller congregations. Church buildings can look very different both inside and out too. There may be different programs for children, teens, and adults. Churches might have an organ or a piano or a band or maybe no musical instruments at all. Some churches have one minister and some have more than one. The order of the service may be different from what you are used to as well. But no matter what the building looks like or the order of the service, in all churches they worship God and praise Him for His goodness and mercy. The Scriptures are read and the Word of God is preached.
Religioncatholiccompany.com

What did St. Michael say to Lucifer?

Serviam is a quick and easy motto that every Catholic can embrace. The use of this motto was inspired by the story of St. Michael the Archangel and his battle against the fallen angels. As Scripture tells us:. Now war arose in heaven, Michael and his angels fighting against the...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Summer in the Psalms

For several years at New Life Church, from June through August, we preach out of the Psalms at Sunday worship. We call this “Summer in the Psalms.”. The Psalms are one of the favorites of Christians, and rightfully so. They seem to touch on all the human emotions experienced by people.They also point people back to God regardless of what their struggle may be. The Psalms speak to our fears, regrets, anger, joy, and wonder. But perhaps more than anything else, the Psalms remind the Christian that God is worthy of praise. In fact, the last few Psalms expressly emphasizes that point. And to the rest of the Psalms, you generally see the ending of each Psalm with a praise to God, regardless of the circumstance: “I will sing to the Lord as long as I live; I will sing praise to my God while I have being.” (Psalm 104:33)
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Place Your Tents Facing the Temple

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. In the Book of Mosiah in the Book of Mormon, we read about King Benjamin, a righteous leader nearing the end of his life. The king desired to deliver a final sermon to the people of Zarahemla and confer his kingdom on his son, Mosiah.