On 8/20/2021, Carol shared her final smiles and waved goodbye. Carol’s life seemed a celebration of living each day, as she was always with a smile and always welcomed a party or gathering. Her colorful clothes and glasses mirrored her personality and her spirit. Carol lived to be social and cherished her membership in all her various clubs, groups and circles. She loved the relationships, the sorority, and the fun had at all her group and club gatherings.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO