Anna Kendrick, Director Chloe Okuno In Netflix Movie Package ‘Rodney & Sheryl’; True Story Of Woman Who Chose A Serial Killer On TV’s ‘The Dating Game’

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
 7 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired a package built around Ian MacAllister McDonald’s Black List script Rodney & Sheryl. Anna Kendrick comes attached to star and Chloe Okuno to direct a drama based on the true story of the time that a serial killer competed on and won a date on the popular TV game show The Dating Game. The killer, Rodney Alcala, was in the midst of a killing spree in 1978 when he brazenly took part in the show. Kendrick will play Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant.

Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Rodney Alcala
Person
J.d. Lifshitz
Serial Killer, The Dating Game, True Story
