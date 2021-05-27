Anna Kendrick, Director Chloe Okuno In Netflix Movie Package ‘Rodney & Sheryl’; True Story Of Woman Who Chose A Serial Killer On TV’s ‘The Dating Game’
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired a package built around Ian MacAllister McDonald’s Black List script Rodney & Sheryl. Anna Kendrick comes attached to star and Chloe Okuno to direct a drama based on the true story of the time that a serial killer competed on and won a date on the popular TV game show The Dating Game. The killer, Rodney Alcala, was in the midst of a killing spree in 1978 when he brazenly took part in the show. Kendrick will play Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant.deadline.com