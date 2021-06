Home is supposed to be a place of safety, somewhere you can feel at ease. You come home, kick off your shoes, hop in the shower, sit and have a meal, and think nothing of someone disrespecting your space by forcing their way in. Unfortunately, many times, this sacred space is dishonored. Burglars attack. Thieves try their luck. Be prepared for this eventuality. If it never occurs, great. But if it does, you should be ready.