9 Best Adjustable Bed Frames That Will Give You the Most Comfortable Sleep of Your Life

After a long, exhausting day, there’s nothing better than curling into a comfy bed for a sound night’s sleep. But if you’re one of the many people who suffer from back and hip pain, this is easier said than done. The wrong bedding can cause discomfort, making it difficult to get truly restorative sleep. Luckily, you don’t need to replace your entire mattress to get the comfort you need — all it takes is a great mattress topper! The best mattress toppers for back pain and hip pain add an extra layer of plush softness and support to your bed, so you can sleep with ease and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.