Finding deals and sales on our favorite beauty products is truly a treat. If you are getting bored of the same old routine and crave a beauty refresh, Memorial Day weekend has a ton of discounts on all things hair, skin care, makeup, and more. We thoroughly searched our favorite retailers like Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, and more to find the best deals. We found discounts on the coveted hair care tools from T3, makeup must-haves from Fenty Beauty, and more. So go ahead and treat yourself, so you can look and feel fabulous all summer long.