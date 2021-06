ADR: $125.16 (down 7.0 percent) RevPAR: $82.65 (down 16.6 percent) While weekday occupancy was still down double digits from the corresponding 2019 days, weekend occupancy was 0.2 percent higher for Fridays and 3.2 percent higher for Saturdays compared to 2019 levels. On a total-room-inventory basis—which includes those hotels temporarily closed due to the pandemic—total week occupancy was higher than 60 percent for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. ADR and RevPAR were also the highest of the pandemic era on an absolute basis.