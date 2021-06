This spacious home is close to everything. Large well built rooms perfect for entertaining. Most of the downstairs is tiled. Family room has a wet bar and built in shelving, the sunroom has windows looking out to the entire backyard. Large multilevel deck with wooded area behind for privacy. The bedrooms upstairs share a bath and there is a large bonus/playroom or man cave. Lots of built ins in all the closets and a great deal of walk in attic space. The huge master bedroom has built in shelving and the master bath has a large tub and separate shower plus built ins in the closets. There is also a nice shop for storage. All info subject to verification. AGENTS see private remarks.