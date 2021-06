Justin Schatz is The Paper's daily news reporter. He has reported on New Mexico for KRQE News, Searchlight NM and the Santa Fe Reporter. New Mexico’s wind energy will soon see a huge boost in investment and production. Pattern Energy, a southwest utility company, announced its acquisition and development of Western Wind, a wind farm that will span over 122 acres near Clines Corners. The project is estimated to add 1,050 megawatts of electricity to the current 4,428 megawatts already being produced in New Mexico. Western Spirit Wind Project will consist of four separate wind farms spread across 122 acres of both public and private property. The project is part of a significant increase in outside investment in New Mexico’s wind industry.