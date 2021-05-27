newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

New CPR podcast explores police reform

By Staff report
highlandsranchherald.net
 3 days ago

Colorado Public Radio has released a new podcast that takes an innovative look at people working to reform policing from inside and outside the system. Called “Systemic,” it is hosted and reported by CPR podcast producer Jo Erickson. “I wanted this series to reflect the struggles of a group of...

highlandsranchherald.net
State
Colorado State
Person
George Floyd
