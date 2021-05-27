Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Our critics' choice of London Gallery Weekend: East

By Louisa Buck, Ben Luke
theartnewspaper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Art Newspaper's guide to London Gallery Weekend for recommendations on the best exhibitions to see during the three-day event, top trends and commentary. The sprawling and dynamic districts of east London remain the home of many of the artist communities in London, often in former industrial buildings amid the area's urban wasteland. There are key non-profit spaces for contemporary art here, too, like the Chisenhale and Whitechapel galleries, and the commercial spaces remain a real mix, from the always essential space of the veteran gallerist Maureen Paley, now into her fifth decade of showing new art in London Fields and Bethnal Green, to more emergent galleries like Union Pacific and Soft Opening.

www.theartnewspaper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayne Mansfield
Person
Peter Hujar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Whitechapel Gallery#Art Galleries#Art World#East London#Art Critics#Contemporary Art#Street Art#London Gallery Weekend#The Art Newspaper#Chisenhale#London Fields#Union Pacific#Soft Opening#Modern Art#Brazilian#Studio M#Pink Palace#Three Colts Lane#Vivid Panel Paintings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
WorldPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Eat Near London’s Museums And Galleries

Going to London’s museums and art galleries is one of the best ways to spend a day in this city. But, it’s also a lot of effort. There’s all that standing, the countless thoughtful head tilts, and the anxiety of pretending you know the difference between cubism and expressionism. That’s why it’s important to go to the right restaurants that are not only nearby, but where you can sit down, relax, refuel, and Google whether that painting you saw was of a fruit basket or a parrot. From a cheap and cheerful Italian spot in Kensington, to London’s original nose to tail dining spot, this is where to eat near London’s best museums and galleries.
Traveltheartnewspaper.com

Will gallery weekends replace art fairs?

The Art Newspaper's guide to London Gallery Weekend for recommendations on the best exhibitions to see during the three-day event, top trends and commentary. There was a time when art lovers complained of “fairtigue”, with so many events to attend, spread around the world. No more. Many fairs have been bumped into 2022, and some, such as Tefaf New York Fall, have been purely and simply cancelled. And when—or if—fairs do return, they seem likely to be pale imitations of the pre-pandemic blockbuster events, smaller, more local and lower key.
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

New kids in the Enclave: how Deptford became south London's hottest gallery hub

The Art Newspaper's guide to London Gallery Weekend for recommendations on the best exhibitions to see during the three-day event, top trends and commentary. The days when London cab drivers would not venture south of the river are well and truly over. Peckham boasts the capital’s finest Campari bar, Brixton is a foodie heaven and Deptford is fast becoming a hotbed for galleries.
Visual ArtVice

Powerful photographs from London's March for Palestine last weekend

This Saturday 15 May, a reported 150,000+ people took to the streets of central London marching in solidarity with the people of Palestine. 18-year-old Egyptian photographer Lena Elghamry captured the scene as crowds moved through Hyde Park and towards the Israeli Embassy. “The mood was quite mixed,” Lena says. “Some people were angry but at times it got quite melancholy, especially when it was announced that the Al Jazeera news tower was destroyed while we were marching. Then, towards the end, it got quite frantic. Overall though, you definitely felt the unity; like you were a part of something important, and that this is just the beginning of something massive.”
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

'Art is our spiritual oxygen': new shows to see in London and New York

Ben Luke talks to Ralph Rugoff, artistic director of the last Venice Biennale and director of the Hayward Gallery, London, about Matthew Barney and Igshaan Adams, two very different artists exploring autobiography, social issues and dance, among much else, at the Hayward (both until 25 July). Louisa Buck talks to...
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

London gallery hub Cromwell Place partners with Abu Dhabi Art fair to show emerging artists

Cromwell Place gallery hub in west London has joined forces with Abu Dhabi Art, its first partnership with an art fair since it launched last October. An exhibition of works commissioned by fair officials is scheduled to launch at the South Kensington space next month. In its first show abroad (2-13 June), Abu Dhabi Art will present works by Emirati artists Hind Mezaina, Afra Al Dhaheri and Afra Al Suwaidi; the pieces were created last year as part of the fair’s annual programme Beyond: Emerging Artists.
Artstheartnewspaper.com

No Fear in Trying: Unit London gallery launches NFT trading platform

Had enough of NFTs? Haven't we all. But this July will see the launch of another platform dedicated to selling all things non-fungible, which aims to grapple back some of the crypto-market from the tech bros. Founded by Joe Kennedy and Jonny Burt of Unit London gallery in collaboration with the cryptocurrency trading platform BTSE, Institut claims to be "the first art world-led platform for NFTs" and aims to form a "bridge between the traditional art world and emerging digital communities."
East Hampton, NY27east.com

Berggruen Gallery Pops Up In East Hampton

San Francisco-based Berggruen Gallery has opened a pop-up exhibition space in East Hampton Village for the 2021 summer season. Located at 55 Main Street, the gallery opened in mid-May and will be operational through September 30. John Berggruen first opened his gallery in downtown San Francisco in the spring of...
Visual Artartsy.net

5 Artists on Our Radar This June

“Artists on Our Radar” is a monthly series produced collaboratively by Artsy’s Editorial and Curatorial teams. Utilizing our art expertise and access to Artsy data, each month, we highlight five artists who have our attention. To make our selections, we’ve determined which artists made an impact this past month through new gallery representation, exhibitions, auctions, art fairs, or fresh works on Artsy.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Top things to do in London

London is huge, fast-paced and packed with world-class things to do, see and experience. With so many options it can be hard to know where to start, whether you're a first-time visitor or coming back for more. You could be taking advantage of free entry at top art galleries and...
LifestyleDesign Week

First look: London Design Biennale 2021

The third edition of the festival – themed around resonance – puts a spotlight on materiality, racial issues and designing in an age of crisis. Es Devlin breaks a founding rule at Somerset House this summer, as the stage designer builds a forest of over 400 trees at the central London venue. Forest for Change – which is the centrepiece of this year’s London Design Biennale (LDB) – counters the founders’ ban on trees in the building’s courtyard. Devlin believes the trees subvert the rules set by Somerset House’s Enlightenment-era designers and show how we can “counter this attitude of human dominance over nature”.
Visual Artluxuriousmagazine.com

What to See at Mayfair Sculpture Trail, London’s Biggest Public Art Display

Mayfair Sculpture Trail is a fantastic opportunity for people to re-engage with art. The public exhibition begins this month and will be the largest of its kind in the capital. There will be some incredible works on display, including sculptures by Manolo Valdés, Anthony James and Seo Young-Deok. Through sculpture...
Visual ArtTelegraph

Christie’s owner Francois Pinault opens his palace of art

There is an obvious significance to the Parisian building in which François Pinault, the French luxury-goods magnate, has opened his gallery. The Bourse de Commerce is a former commodities exchange in the heart of the city, and therefore could not be more appropriate for a man who has owned Christie's, one of the world's two premier auction houses, since 1998.
RestaurantsPosted by
WWD

Cheers! London’s Pubs, Restaurants Reopen as Lockdown Eases Further

LONDON — Eat in? Or takeaway?. The last time anyone had a dining option like that was back in mid-December, just before Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled Christmas and told the country’s retail and hospitality businesses to shut once again, indefinitely. Now the quick vaccine rollout has meant that businesses...
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

The David and Goliath of art collections team up—London’s National Gallery loans nine works to Southampton

A new exhibition opening at Southampton City Art Gallery this week includes nine works from the National Gallery in London as part of the latest phase in a partnership stretching back more than 90 years. The show pairs important pieces from the London gallery with key works from its regional counterpart (Creating a National Collection: the Partnership Between Southampton City Art Gallery and the National Gallery, London, 28 May-4 September).