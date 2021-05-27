Our critics' choice of London Gallery Weekend: East

Going to London’s museums and art galleries is one of the best ways to spend a day in this city. But, it’s also a lot of effort. There’s all that standing, the countless thoughtful head tilts, and the anxiety of pretending you know the difference between cubism and expressionism. That’s why it’s important to go to the right restaurants that are not only nearby, but where you can sit down, relax, refuel, and Google whether that painting you saw was of a fruit basket or a parrot. From a cheap and cheerful Italian spot in Kensington, to London’s original nose to tail dining spot, this is where to eat near London’s best museums and galleries.