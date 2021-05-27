Our critics' choice of London Gallery Weekend: East
The Art Newspaper's guide to London Gallery Weekend for recommendations on the best exhibitions to see during the three-day event, top trends and commentary. The sprawling and dynamic districts of east London remain the home of many of the artist communities in London, often in former industrial buildings amid the area's urban wasteland. There are key non-profit spaces for contemporary art here, too, like the Chisenhale and Whitechapel galleries, and the commercial spaces remain a real mix, from the always essential space of the veteran gallerist Maureen Paley, now into her fifth decade of showing new art in London Fields and Bethnal Green, to more emergent galleries like Union Pacific and Soft Opening.www.theartnewspaper.com