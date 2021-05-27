Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Deacon Salonek’s cousin helped pave the way to priesthood

By Dave Hrbacek
The Catholic Spirit
 8 days ago

Having a cousin who’s a priest might seem like a natural way to gravitate toward that vocation. It was true to some degree for Deacon Josh Salonek, whose first cousin is Father Paul Shovelain, ordained in 2014 and now pastor of St. John the Baptist in New Brighton. “It was...

thecatholicspirit.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priesthood#Priests#St Paul#St Thomas#Michael Thomas#The Cathedral Of St Paul#Eucharist#World Youth Day#Sjv#The St Paul Seminary#Benilde St#Sps#Ust#St John The Baptist#Margaret S School#St Paul In St Paul#Deacon Josh Salonek#Father Shovelain#Father Paul Shovelain#Pastor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Priest
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Religioncatholicexchange.com

The 54-Day Rosary Novena Our Priests Need Us to Pray

For the last few years I have listened to priests, seminarians, and my brothers and sisters in the laity vent their frustrations about the clergy. From the scandals to the distressing silence in response to the news that nearly 70% of Catholics deny the Real Presence to the toll the pandemic has taken on the priesthood and the laity alike, there is great concern about the state of the priesthood and the hierarchy in the Church today.
Religionclearwatertribune.com

Peace Lutheran Church

“I’ve got good news and bad news. Which one do you want to hear first?”. When someone tells me that, I usually opt for the bad news first, in the hope that it might be sugar coated by the good news. In this verse from the first book of the New Testament, Jesus gives us all some bad news about ourselves. It centers on the word “righteousness.” Righteousness is the perfect keeping of God’s holy law. One single sin enters in, and you have unrighteousness across the board “For whoever shall keep the whole law, and yet stumble in one point, he is guilty of all. (James 2:10).
ReligionLompoc Record

Kathryn Jean Lopez: The power and potential of women

On the Feast of St. Catherine of Siena, the 14th-century saint, I was surrounded by Dominican friars, priests who have dedicated their lives to God. Remembering her, we sang: "No earthy pleasure, bodily adornment, nor fleshly beauty, satisfied your longing; every enticement to a life unholy, always avoiding." One of...
ReligionHerald Ledger

Guess Who I am! (Matthew 16:13) — Part 2

When Jesus came into the coast of Caesarea Phillipi, He asked his disciples, saying, ‘Who do men say that I the son of man am?’ His disciples said, ‘Some say you are John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others Jeremias, or one of the prophets.’ Jesus said unto them, ‘But whom say you that I am?’ Simon Peter answered and said, ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God.’ Jesus said, ‘Peter, you are blessed because my Father in heaven has revealed this unto you!’ Surely how blessed we each are as they Holy Spirit reveals God to us. Nothing associated with flesh and blood cannot do it, only the spiritual enlightenment of God. The Jesus of the New Testament is still the I Am of the Old Testament. Seven times He reveals Himself as the I Am. His writing in John 8:58 tells us about Himself in eternity past. He tells the Pharisees that, ‘Before Abraham was, I Am!
Religionfpcbonita.org

The Knowledge of the Holy

By A.W. Tozer >> This beloved author illuminates God’s attributes, from wisdom to grace to mercy, restoring the majesty and wonder of God. Informative as well as inspirational, his reflections breathe a spirit of devotion for all Christians, from those who are newly arrived to those who are committing themselves anew to Jesus Christ. Return to a towering Christian concept of God, experience a renewed appreciation of the magnitude of God’s glory, rejuvenate your prayer life, and experience God’s presence in your daily life.
Religioncatholiccompany.com

What did St. Michael say to Lucifer?

Serviam is a quick and easy motto that every Catholic can embrace. The use of this motto was inspired by the story of St. Michael the Archangel and his battle against the fallen angels. As Scripture tells us:. Now war arose in heaven, Michael and his angels fighting against the...
Religionmarystarlajolla.org

10 Week Bible Study Starting June 7th

All are welcome to join our in-person Bible Study! The 10 Week Video Program will be held on Mondays starting June 7th. 6:00-7:30pm in the Parish Hall with social and fellowship time at 5:30pm. There is limited seating due to social distancing, so please call the Parish Office at 858-454-2631...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Summer in the Psalms

For several years at New Life Church, from June through August, we preach out of the Psalms at Sunday worship. We call this “Summer in the Psalms.”. The Psalms are one of the favorites of Christians, and rightfully so. They seem to touch on all the human emotions experienced by people.They also point people back to God regardless of what their struggle may be. The Psalms speak to our fears, regrets, anger, joy, and wonder. But perhaps more than anything else, the Psalms remind the Christian that God is worthy of praise. In fact, the last few Psalms expressly emphasizes that point. And to the rest of the Psalms, you generally see the ending of each Psalm with a praise to God, regardless of the circumstance: “I will sing to the Lord as long as I live; I will sing praise to my God while I have being.” (Psalm 104:33)
Utah Stateupr.org

Catholicism In Utah And Community Outreach

Ten years after the arrival of Mormon pioneers in 1863, Catholicism became the second established religion in Utah. Priest Lawrence Scanlan was entrusted with the 800 Utah Catholics upon his arrival. Since then, the Catholic church has become the third largest Christian religion in the state after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Protestantism. In the city of Logan, the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church welcomes up to 600 parishioners each mass - the majority of whom are Hispanics.
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Place Your Tents Facing the Temple

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. In the Book of Mosiah in the Book of Mormon, we read about King Benjamin, a righteous leader nearing the end of his life. The king desired to deliver a final sermon to the people of Zarahemla and confer his kingdom on his son, Mosiah.
Religionbycommonconsent.com

To a Young Missionary in a Disobedient Mission, Part 2

[This article is Part 4 in an ongoing series about LDS missions and missionary work]. You asked what I thought about the podcasts that you’ve found during all of your downtime. I’ve listened to these podcasts in the past because, as you said, it is nice to hear people bringing stuff out in the open that you don’t get a chance to talk about at church. I was intrigued, and I understand why you would be as well.
New Orleans, LAclarionherald.org

Msgr. Nalty: Eucharistic processions trumpet Christ’s Real Presence

Msgr. Christopher Nalty, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish/St. Stephen Church in New Orleans, traces the history of eucharistic processions in anticipation of the Gospel to be proclaimed this weekend – the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi Sunday). The full text of the Gospel is printed below:
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Overcoming My Addiction through Living the Gospel of Jesus Christ

As I struggled with heroin addiction, I didn’t believe I could ever achieve long-term sobriety. But as I exercised faith in Jesus Christ and did my best to follow Him, He saved my life. I started drinking and smoking weed at age 14, and I was addicted to heroin by...
New Orleans, LAclarionherald.org

Deacon Thomas Bamoah: God’s providence

► Masses of Thanksgiving: All Masses June 6, St. Joseph, Gretna; June 12-13, St. James Major, New Orleans; June 19-20, St. Thomas, Pointe a la Hache; June 26-27, Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chalmette; July 3-4, St. Anthony, Gretna; July 10-11, Holy Family, Luling. By Christine Bordelon. Clarion Herald. “I...
Bonners Ferry, IDbonnersferryherald.com

Pastor Charlie Frederico fundraising for church in Sierra Leone

BONNERS FERRY — Pastor Charlie Frederico is hosting a fundraiser starting June 4, Friday and Saturday, to help pastors in the African country of Sierra Leone. The pastor of Grace Bible Fellowship Church, Charlie Frederico has guided his flock for the past three years. He has been married for over 26 years, has 10 children from ages six to 25 years old, and two grandchildren.
Corpus Christi, TXcatholicexchange.com

Corpus Christi: Laudetur Jesus Christus

Laudetur Jesus Christus! Praise be to Jesus Christ! Jesus tells his disciples at the Last Supper, “This is my body…This is my blood…which is given up for you” Recall their response. He instructed them: “Do this in memory of me.” And so they did. The twelve offered him their bodies and blood for the rest of their lives, most dying in holy martyrdom. For 2,000 years of continuous, unbroken apostolic succession, they have done this—we have done this – what we’re doing at this very moment—in memory of him. Our response to “This is my body… This is my blood…” must be the same as the twelve. Martyrdom? Perhaps. Offering Christ our bodies and our blood? Definitely.
ReligionBaptist Standard

Some pastors saw the past year as a sign from God to quit

WASHINGTON (RNS)—Jeff Weddle, a 46-year-old, wise-cracking, self-deprecating, Bible-loving, self-described “failing pastor” from Wisconsin, already was thinking of leaving the ministry before COVID and the 2020 election. He was, as he put it, fed up with church life after two decades as a pastor. Then, what he called “the stupid”—feuds about...