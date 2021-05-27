Planning tips for a special post-CoVid family holiday

Vallecito, CA…As our economy slowly reawakens from its Covid slumber many of us look in the mirror and see more of us in the reflection than we want to. I guess hibernating in humans makes you gain weight as opposed to losing it as our bear neighbors seem to. Yes, the Covid-15 is real and by some studies almost 60% of us have gained a few pounds. The American Psychological Association reported that one in 10 of us have gained over 50lbs of Covid weight. We decided to seek out some experts on how to reshape our Covid (At least we will blame it on that) enlarged body. We headed on over to Family 4 Fitness in Vallecito where they have been helping people get in shape, stay happy and healthy for 17 years. We spoke to a ripped and shredded 56 year old Kenny Lee. Our conversation is below…