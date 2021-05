Dear —–, All of us at Disney Cruise Line hope you and your family are staying well. We continue to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to carefully review and implement their recently released guidance and refine our protocols for a responsible and gradual return to service in U.S. waters. Given the ongoing nature of these discussions and the time needed to staff and prepare our ships, we are canceling Disney Fantasy sailings through July 2021.