‘Most of the solutions are at the top of the funnel'
When it comes to identifying job candidates outside of the typical networks, tech companies need to rethink their job descriptions, says Waverly Deutsch, DEI consultant and clinical professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. And that's probably one of the hardest challenges companies face, she adds. Here Deutsch talks about other critical obstacles that need to be addressed to bring more diversity to the tech startup sector.www.chicagobusiness.com