A new summer pricing program for Consumers Energy customers is now in effect. It's an attempt to shift demand for electricity at peak times. From 2 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, electricity will cost 50% more – or about $0.15 per kilowatt hour – for residential customers. That’s up from $0.10 per kilowatt hour Consumers charges during non-peak hours. That's the same rate charged during rest of the year. Consumers says that could mean a roughly $2 increase on most monthly bills.