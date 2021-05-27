Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Canadian Superbike: Pandemic Restrictions Force More Schedule Changes

RoadracingWorld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto, ON – The scheduled opening round of the 2021 Canadian National Superbike Championship, announced for Grand Bend Motorplex June 11-13, has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 2021 CSBK National tour is now scheduled to begin at Calabogie Motorsports Park, south west of Ottawa, ON, July 10-11. The new Pro 6 GP Regional racing series also plans to debut at Calabogie Motorsports Park on the same weekend, July 10-11. Pro 6 Cycle are entering their eighth season of providing Dunlop spec tire support for the CSBK National tour in all five Pro and Amateur categories.

www.roadracingworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superbike#Canadian National#National Competition#Motorcycle Racing#Road Racing#Grand Bend Motorplex#Csbk National#Government Officials#The Sports Network#Tsn#Covid 19 Restrictions#Championship Series#Open National Action#National Events#July#Provinces#Quebec#Health Guidelines#Ontario#Series Organizers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Canada
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisSporting News

French Open 2021: Which Canadians are playing, schedule, how to watch in Canada

​When the first ball is tossed to signify the start of the 2021 French Open, it'll be just a few ticks over 230 days since the last champion was crowned. The 2021 edition of the tennis season's second Grand Slam is closer to the norm after last year's tournament moved to late September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event was pushed a week later than normal, with the hope of allowing more fans to attend. Now, the red clay of Roland Garros is ready to go and four Canadians will hit the courts in Paris with their sights set on a singles title.
Motorsportsmotomatters.com

Latest World Superbike News

There are few things better than the off-season for teams and riders in any championship. The winter is spent fine tuning. The big questions get answered and teams are filled with optimism. During testing teams run through their programmes without pressure. There are eight hours of running each day. There is always tomorrow.
Webster, TXbuckeyebusinessreview.com

The Pandemic Will Permanently Change The Auto Business

Not only from all makes and models, however we carry solely the BESTpackages and trim ranges. Let us DIRECT you thru the most effective car-buying experience in Webster, TX. We encourage you to browse our online stock, schedule a check drive and investigate financing choices. You can even request extra details about a car using our on-line form or by calling. I was very impressed with the collision facilities customer service division. Every time I contacted them or they reached out to me they were very polite, friendly and answered all of my questions. They by no means made me feel like they have been in a hurry to get me off the phone, and that’s very important to me.
okotokstoday.ca

Atlantic Canada ticket holder wins $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — Lotto 649 players in Atlantic Canada should really check their tickets for Saturday night's draw. One East Coast lottery player owns the winning ticket for the draw's $6 million jackpot, while another from the region claimed the the draw's $1 million guaranteed prize. The jackpot for the next...
chatnewstoday.ca

Montreal claims Secret Cup with 4-2 win over Toronto, Poulin scores game-winner

CALGARY — Marie-Philip Poulin scored the third-period game-winner for Montreal in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Toronto to claim the Secret Cup. Poulin, the captain of the Canadian women’s hockey team, also had two assists for a three-point outing. Jesse Eldridge had a goal and an assist, Catherine Dubois also scored...
220triathlon.com

Jonny Brownlee wins World Triathlon Cup Arzachena

Both the sun and the wind were out for the pro athletes racing World Triathlon Cup Arzachena, in Sardinia on 29 May. It was a stacked field in the men’s race, with Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Mario Mola and Kristian Blummenfelt racing, but it would prove to be Jonny Brownlee’s day.
Worldeurodressage.com

Werth to Ride Bella Rose and Quantaz at 2021 German Championships

Next week Germany will be holding its first of two Olympic team selection trials to determine the team of three that will travel to Tokyo to defend the team title. The first trial is the 2021 German Dressage Championship in Balve and all team candidates are in principle required to ride there.
Cyclingnews

Dan Martin impresses at Giro d'Italia despite spring COVID

Eleven years had passed since Dan Martin last completed the Giro d’Italia. He was callow then, a young rider still finding his way in the professional peloton, but those indelible first impressions were confirmed by another Grand Tour of Italy as a more experienced man. In 2010, Martin had struggled...
sgbonline.com

Rawlings And Easton Canada Introduce Canadian Sales Force

Rawlings and Easton Canada introduced a new Canadian sales force for Rawlings and Easton for Canada. Sales teams will support Miken and Worth. Rawlings also announced it hired of Kim Sarrazin as team sales manager for all brands. A 17-year industry veteran and diamond sports specialist, Sarrazin will assume responsibilities...
NHLfiveforhowling.com

Coyotes at the World Championship Part 4: Preliminary round comes to an end

The preliminary round of the IIHF World Championship is fast approaching and the Arizona Coyotes' prospects are continuing the thrive. Five players from the organization are currently representing their home countries at the tournament, and soon we will see who advances to the next round. Team Canada. Adin Hill got...
RoadracingWorld.com

Australian Superbike: Pandemic Forces More Schedule Changes

ASBK Calendar Reset For An Exciting Conclusion to 2021. Over the past 18 months of snap lockdowns and border closure have impacted many sporting events including the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK) back in February, with the postponement of opening round at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.
mountainviewtoday.ca

Atlantic Canada ticket holder wins $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — Lotto 649 players in Atlantic Canada should really check their tickets for Saturday night's draw. One East Coast lottery player owns the winning ticket for the draw's $6 million jackpot, while another from the region claimed the the draw's $1 million guaranteed prize. The jackpot for the next...
Lotterystalberttoday.ca

Atlantic Canada ticket holder wins $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — Lotto 649 players in Atlantic Canada should really check their tickets for Saturday night's draw. One East Coast lottery player owns the winning ticket for the draw's $6 million jackpot, while another from the region claimed the the draw's $1 million guaranteed prize. The jackpot for the next...