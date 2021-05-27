Canadian Superbike: Pandemic Restrictions Force More Schedule Changes
Toronto, ON – The scheduled opening round of the 2021 Canadian National Superbike Championship, announced for Grand Bend Motorplex June 11-13, has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 2021 CSBK National tour is now scheduled to begin at Calabogie Motorsports Park, south west of Ottawa, ON, July 10-11. The new Pro 6 GP Regional racing series also plans to debut at Calabogie Motorsports Park on the same weekend, July 10-11. Pro 6 Cycle are entering their eighth season of providing Dunlop spec tire support for the CSBK National tour in all five Pro and Amateur categories.www.roadracingworld.com