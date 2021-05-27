newsbreak-logo
Four Dash players called up to international duty

Cover picture for the articleFour Houston Dash players were called into international duty in June and July, the Club announced today. Dash forward Rachel Daly was named to Team Great Britain’s Football Squad under Head Coach Hege Riise ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the British Olympic Association announced this morning. This afternoon, Canada Soccer named defender Allysha Chapman, forward Nichelle Prince and midfielder Sophie Schmidt to its roster for a June training camp and international friendlies in Spain.

