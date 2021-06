As the archdiocese’s only permanent deacon-principal, Deacon Lawrence Houston (pictured above, next to a picture of Sisters of the Holy Family foundress Henriette Delille) shares his love for singing and preaching at prayer services, Masses and other events at St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. “(My role) allows me to bring a word to the kids, talk with them about things that are going on, help them to see a better direction – a better way of making choices – to talk about Christ as an example of the life we strive to live,” he said. (Photos by Beth Donze, Clarion Herald)