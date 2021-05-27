Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

With a more equitable workforce, North Texas could prosper like never before

By United Way of Metropolitan Dallas
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy many measures, Dallas-Fort Worth is an exemplar of economic vitality — yet for many residents, it doesn’t feel that way. Too few people, particularly people of color, have access to high-quality jobs in growing, knowledge-based industries, which prevents them from achieving long-term financial stability. This is according to a new report that outlines workforce inequities in D-FW, the challenges workers of color face in the local labor market and the role of structural racism in inequitable workforce outcomes. The report also recommends long-term strategies for communities to work together to address them.

www.dallasnews.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas County, TX
Education
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Dallas County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Affordable Housing#Skills Based Hiring#Workforce Development#Economic Development#Community Education#Financial Jobs#Community Development#Policylink#Jpmorgan Chase#Aspire United 2030#United Way#Workforce Equity#Workforce Segregation#Employment Practices#Access Good Paying Jobs#Stable Jobs#High Quality Jobs#Long Term Strategies#Workplace Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
Related
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

Huge business park is in the works north of Fort Worth

An Indianapolis developer is headed to Denton County for its next big North Texas industrial project. Scannell Properties has already built a successful business park north of Fort Worth near the Texas Motor Speedway. Its two-building Speedway Logistics Crossing, an 800,000-square-foot industrial complex north of State Highway 114, recently sold...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

New president at Briggs Freeman: Russ Anderson to lead day-to-day operations

Changes at one of the leading and oldest real estate brokerages in North Texas don’t happen every day, maybe not every year. So it was big news in April when Robbie Briggs, the CEO of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, announced the promotion of Russ Anderson to president of the firm, a position formerly held by Briggs.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit. After pressure from business groups, Abbott is withdrawing from the program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly...
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Posted by
Austonia

COVID unemployment benefits to end in Texas as job openings grow

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment benefits related to the pandemic effective June 26, citing the number of current job openings and concern about potentially fraudulent unemployment claims. The benefits include a $300 weekly supplement.
Texas StatePosted by
US105

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...
Fort Worth, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Virtual meeting to discuss high-speed transportation connections study

The North Central Texas Council of Governments will hold the next series of virtual public meetings in May to discuss the latest developments in the Dallas-Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connections Study. The virtual public meetings are scheduled for noon Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday offering North Texans an opportunity to...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth will have a new mayor, but here’s who has the real power in Cowtown

On the last day of early voting in April, while mayoral candidates campaigned and visited polling sites, Fort Worth’s top leader was in a downtown coffee shop tinkering with his phone as he waited for a reporter to arrive. He didn’t have to worry about turnout or vote totals because the May 1 election had no bearing on his job. Neither will the forthcoming runoff between Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker. Whatever happens, David Cooke will still be in charge of the city.
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Dallas County reports 9 coronavirus deaths, 407 new cases

Dallas County reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 407 new coronavirus cases Monday. The latest victims were four Dallas residents, a woman in her 60s and two men and a woman in their 70s; a DeSoto man in his 70s; a Garland woman in her 60s; a Grand Prairie man in his 60s; an Irving woman in her 90s; and a Mesquite man in his 90s. All nine had underlying high-risk health conditions.
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Fifteen Years of D CEO

“We met with scores of CEOs while planning this magazine, and their biggest complaint was a feeling of being disconnected, a loss of a sense of place. They wanted to know how the local economy is doing. They wanted to know about the new ideas and innovations percolating around town. Most of all, they wanted to know about each other.” Wick Allison, May 2006.