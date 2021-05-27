With a more equitable workforce, North Texas could prosper like never before

By many measures, Dallas-Fort Worth is an exemplar of economic vitality — yet for many residents, it doesn’t feel that way. Too few people, particularly people of color, have access to high-quality jobs in growing, knowledge-based industries, which prevents them from achieving long-term financial stability. This is according to a new report that outlines workforce inequities in D-FW, the challenges workers of color face in the local labor market and the role of structural racism in inequitable workforce outcomes. The report also recommends long-term strategies for communities to work together to address them.