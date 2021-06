Corporate taxes as a share of economic output have been shrinking for decades, as companies sought out competitive tax advantages in an increasingly globalized world. President Biden has reinvigorated the idea of a global minimum tax on corporate profits, and the finance ministers of America's six biggest allies are expected to sign on at a Group of Seven meeting in London on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Biden's latest proposal is a 15 percent minimum tax, lower than his initial 21 percent offer.