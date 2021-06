After originally being penciled to bat third in the lineup, Cubs shortstop Javier Baez is a late scratch on Tuesday for Chicago’s interleague series against Cleveland. Baez is dealing with tightness in his back which forced him out of Saturday’s game against the Pirates. He was then kept out of the lineup on Sunday, and while it seemed the rest was sufficient for him to play in the upcoming series, it appears he’s not ready as yet to get back on the field. It’s not clear at this time as to whether he’ll be placed on the injury list.