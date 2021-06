Its national hamburger day so what does it take to make the perfect burger? 78% of people say the toppings can make or break a patty. People in all 50 states were asked to describe what the “perfect” burger looks like. Here are the results…America’s favorite burger toppings in order are: cheese, bacon, lettuce, raw onions, and tomatoes. 46% also said their perfect burger would need to have ketchup and 43% said the same about mayo. But, not a lot of people like mustard. The best kind of cheese is American and sesame seed buns are preferred. 70% of Americans are confident they can cook a good one.