Tonight, the Boston Celtics, coming off of three straight losses, will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the tail end of a back-to-back. Despite already losing Jaylen Brown for the rest of the season and Robert Williams III for an indefinite period, the Celtics will continue to rest Kemba Walker on the second nights of back-to-backs tonight against Cleveland while Marcus Smart has also been ruled out. For the record, this is not the same calf that was strained in the injury he sustained at the end of January that kept him out until the All-Star break.