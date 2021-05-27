Emily Blunt Recalls Her 'Horror Show' First Kiss

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you still have yet to see A Quiet Place Part II (one of the best 2021 movie releases as far as I am concerned) in the movie theater (where the sound design can be appreciated to its fullest extent), don’t sweat. I can understand if you still feel most comfortable streaming from the privacy of your own home, no matter how much of an Emily Blunt fan you may claim to be. Luckily, all of the best Emily Blunt movies are now currently available to stream, rent or buy digitally, or even purchase on a physical copy if you still prefer that method, including the breathtaking predecessor to the British actress’ most recent thrilling blockbuster.