Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fishing

Suffering From Entanglements is the Norm for Large Whales

By Dillon Hanson-Ahumada
Posted by 
NRDC
NRDC
 24 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Entanglement in fishing gear is a dire threat for large whales. Recent findings have uncovered the gruesome fact that over half of some species of large whales have been entangled at one point in their lives. Entanglement in fishing gear continues to be a leading cause of death for large...

www.nrdc.org
NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
201
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Commercial Fishing#Blue Whales#Gulf Of Maine#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
Related
PoliticsPosted by
NRDC

Legislation Seeks to Minimize Vessel Strikes on Whales

Too many species of whales in U.S. waters are barely hanging on. North Atlantic right whales, Southern Resident orcas, and even the newly identified Gulf of Mexico (Rice’s) whale are critically endangered, meaning their very existence on this planet is in jeopardy. For each of these species, ships and other vessels are a primary source of mortality and harm.
Provincetown, MAPawtucket Times

Whale rescuers free humpback from fishing gear entanglement

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A three-day effort to free a humpback whale from entanglement in fishing gear ended in success this week, marine mammal experts said Thursday. The whale, identified as a mature female named Valley, was first spotted Monday by a whale watch boat on Stellwagen Bank northeast of Provincetown, according to a statement from the Center for Coastal Studies.
WildlifeInhabitat.com

Lake life suffers from declining oxygen levels

Fish are struggling to breathe and algal blooms flourish in lakes around the world, thanks to a drastic decrease in oxygen levels. A new study published in the journal Nature examined oxygen in 400 lakes in the U.S. and Europe over the last 40 years. Oxygen is called dissolved oxygen...
Wildlifegoldrushcam.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Publishes Birds of Conservation Concern 2021 - Report Identifies 269 Species for Highest Conservation Priorities

The black-footed albatross is among the species on the 2021 Birds of Conservation Concern list. June 19, 2021 - In continuing proactive efforts to protect migratory birds, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has released its Birds of Conservation Concern 2021 report. The publication identifies 269 species of birds that represent high conservation priorities for the Service and deserve proactive attention. This science will be used for cooperative research, monitoring and management actions that can directly or indirectly affect migratory birds with the help of international, federal, state, Tribal and private partners.
Animalswtaq.com

Australian police free entangled young whale off east coast

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian marine police cut free a juvenile humpback whale entrapped in fishing ropes and buoys off the coast of Sydney late on Sunday. Police dispatched a search helicopter to waters near Bondi Beach after members of the public reported a whale in distress, guiding marine police to the animal.
Electronicsdronedj.com

Can drones help entangled whales? This DJI video proves it

DJI unveiled a new video today that shows its products at work over the ocean. The mission? To identify whales that might be entangled with fishing lines or other discarded debris. Getting a good look from the air is a safe way to prepare to help disentangle these amazing creatures – often saving their lives in the process.
WildlifeEarth & Sky

The sad fate of krill in the Southern Ocean

Little shrimplike krill lie at the base of the food web in the Southern Ocean. Many sea creatures in this ocean surrounding Antarctica eat krill. That includes penguins, seals, fish and whales. But krill populations are projected to decline about 30% this century, due to human-driven climate change. And natural climate variability in climate will also play a role. On June 15, 2021, scientists released a new study, the first of its kind, that tries to tease apart the effects of natural climate variation from human-caused climate change with respect to the effects on krill. One result, according to these scientists: it’ll be hard to tell the difference between natural and human-caused effects on krill until late in the 21st century. These scientists’ statement explained:
WildlifePhys.org

New cause found for intensification of oyster disease

A new paper in Scientific Reports led by researchers at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science challenges increased salinity and seawater temperatures as the established explanation for a decades-long increase in the prevalence and deadliness of a major oyster disease in the coastal waters of the mid-Atlantic. Dr....
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Monkeys, lemurs and apes at risk: Climate change threatens a quarter of world's primate habitat

Most primates — monkeys, apes, lemurs, lorises and tarsiers — live in a tropical belt that stretches around the equator from Central and South America to Africa and Asia. But the majority of them are found in four different countries — Brazil, Madagascar, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — so many people have not had direct contact with them. Still, we may know them from films, like the capuchin in Pirates of the Caribbean, or may have heard of their stealthy abilities, like the macaques who pickpocket travellers. Some are important cultural or religious...
EnvironmentPhys.org

An acceleration of coastal overtopping around the world

The combination of sea level rise, tides, storm surge and waves has increased the overtopping of natural and artificial coastal protection by nearly 50% in the last two decades. This revelation comes from an international study coordinated by IRD, involving international partners . The study was published in Nature Communications on June 18th 2021.
WildlifePhys.org

New evidence links insect population collapse to dams

Insects are the most numerous group of animals on the planet. There are an estimated 5.5 million species, 80% of which remain to be discovered. Yet insects are experiencing steep, widespread declines across the world: a "death by a thousand cuts" because of human activity. Insects perform almost every role...
Animalscoastreporter.net

Experts free whale entangled in fishing gear off Nanaimo

Marine mammal experts with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans were on the water off Nanaimo for more than eight hours Thursday to rescue a humpback whale reported entangled in fishing gear. DFO co-ordinator Paul Cottrell said Thursday night the humpback had been freed after hours of “exhausting” work from...
Wildlifebaltimoregaylife.com

PRIVATE PHOTOS: A large group of humpback whales blowing bubbles were captured

The images provide new insight into how humpback whales search for food. The idea was that they migrate annually from the colder parts of near Antarctica to the warmer waters around Australia to give birth to young there, and then return with calves to the colder waters because there is more food there. They were not supposed to eat while in transit.
HobbiesOne Green Planet

5 Reasons Sport Fishing is Cruel and Unnecessary

Fishing as a “hobby” often evokes one of two images: 1) a relaxing day of sitting out on a boat or 2) the ubiquitous off-putting dating profile photo of a man holding up a recently caught fish. What many might not consider is that the women swiping through these profiles are not the only victim of fishing photos, nor is fishing a relaxing hobby for everyone involved.
WildlifePhys.org

Predicting the spread of invasive carp using river water flows

For more than two decades, Duane Chapman, a fish biologist with the United States Geological Survey (USGS), has been chasing the spread of invasive carp, a family of fish originally from Europe and Asia, which individually are known as bighead carp, black carp, grass carp and silver carp. After their introduction to the U.S. in the 1970s by way of aquatic farms, they escaped into the Mississippi River and began to reproduce, causing widespread economic and environmental damage as they out-competed native fish populations for food and other resources.
EnvironmentPosted by
NRDC

Salmon: A Natural Climate Solution

We must not forget our dependence on the biodiversity that makes this planet livable. After all, these fish grow the forests. This blog is the third in a four-part series that explores the role wildlife play in boosting ecosystem resilience—and how thriving biodiversity supports our own efforts to mitigate climate change. Read our other blogs on wolves and sea otters by clicking the links.