Suffering From Entanglements is the Norm for Large Whales

Little shrimplike krill lie at the base of the food web in the Southern Ocean. Many sea creatures in this ocean surrounding Antarctica eat krill. That includes penguins, seals, fish and whales. But krill populations are projected to decline about 30% this century, due to human-driven climate change. And natural climate variability in climate will also play a role. On June 15, 2021, scientists released a new study, the first of its kind, that tries to tease apart the effects of natural climate variation from human-caused climate change with respect to the effects on krill. One result, according to these scientists: it’ll be hard to tell the difference between natural and human-caused effects on krill until late in the 21st century. These scientists’ statement explained: