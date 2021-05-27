Cancel
New Book-Sharing Boxes At Schools Focus On Diverse Perspectives

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome organizations are working to get books in the hands of all kids. Greig Metzger is the executive director of the nonprofit Little Free Libraries. He spoke today at Eugene Field Elementary School about a new program called "Read in Color" that will add little free library boxes to schools in high-needs communities.

