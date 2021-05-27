New Book-Sharing Boxes At Schools Focus On Diverse Perspectives

Physicians in Tulsa worry more women who are pregnant or hope to be soon, are refusing the Covid vaccine because of false stories of complications. Research is ongoing with the vaccine and pregnancy, but with thousands of doses given to pregnant women, there are no signs of adverse effects for women or their children. Tulsa resident Renell Christmas said she had Covid when she was 19 weeks along in her pregnancy, but she and the baby, now six months old, are fine. Despite having had the infection, she’s not planning to get the vaccine. “My family and I just feel like it's unnecessary. If Covid is going to be around, it's going to mutate and the vaccine probably doesn't even fight against the mutation of the virus” she said, repeating what scientists say is false information. Data shows all three vaccines available in the U.S. are effective against Covid, including mutations.