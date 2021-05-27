Disneyland Will Open to Non-California Residents This June
Great news Disney fans! Disneyland Resort has announced it will start welcoming out of state guests beginning Jun. 15. The happy announcement comes after a year-long closure, followed by a quiet reopening that only allows for 25% capacity, and California-only residents. As a whole, the state of California will largely move to a full re-opening on Jun. 15, which makes way for the tourist economy to open fully for the summer season.redtri.com