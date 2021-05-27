Disneyland Will Open to Non-California Residents This June

Starting June 4, aspiring Super Heroes can adventure to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort and live out their heroic dreams. If you’re one of the many who can’t wait to explore Disney California’s Adventure’s newest land and make memories alongside characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Wasp, Black Widow, and more, we’ve rounded up everything to know while planning your next mission to Disneyland Resort. We’ve already shared everything we know about the new land, along with a first look inside the campus—here’s what else you need to know about Avengers Campus.