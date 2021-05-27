GOODGUYS 30th SPEEDWAY MOTORS HEARTLAND NATIONALS
America’s Favorite Car Show returns to the Iowa State Fairgrounds for an all-new experience featuring three big days of hot roddin’ fun!. It’s the Goodguys 30th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF happening June 2-4, 2021 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Celebrate Independence Day weekend with a Saturday Night Fireworks Extravaganza. Check out thousands of the baddest hot rods, muscle cars and tricked out trucks of all years American made or powered on display. Plus, experience the intense Goodguys CPP AutoCross racing competition including the Optima Batteries “Duel in Des Moines” shootout on Saturday afternoon. Don’t miss the action-packed Burnout Competition and rowdy Nitro Thunderfest Vintage Dragster Exhibition. Shop hundreds of Vendor Exhibits, the huge Swap Meet and the Cars 4 Sale Corral.krna.com