During the first episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, the founder of TNA Wrestling spoke about his departure from WWE and last match at No Mercy 1999 against Chyna for the Intercontinental Title. Jarrett appeared on that show without a contract and was set to appear on WCW’s Monday Nitro the following day. Going into the show, Jarrett detailed how there had been some issues over pay between him and Jim Ross, who was the Head of Talent Relations at the time, which was the main reason he left the company.