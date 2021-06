NBA star Russell Westbrook is continuing to use his name and resources to help produce untold stories for a wider audience. Westbrook was an executive producer on Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, a documentary that aired on the History Channel over Memorial Day weekend to note the 100th anniversary of one of American history’s worst events of racial violence. Black citizens, homes, and businesses in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Greenwood district were attacked by mobs of white residents, resulting in the deaths of more than 300 people.