Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Trailer And Poster For The Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” Movie

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. You can see that trailer below, along with a new Drew Struzan-inspired poster. The “Jungle Cruise” movie is based on the iconic Disneyland ride of the same name. Rock will star as the captain of the...

www.wrestlinginc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Edgar Ramirez
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Jack Whitehall
Person
Jesse Plemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Disney Parks#Jungle Cruise#Movie Stars#Movie Theaters#Disney Cruise#Official Trailer#Premier Access#Seven Bucks Productions#Lily And Frank#Poster#Supernatural Forces#London#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Disneyland
Related
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer. Disney has debuted a second trailer for Jungle Cruise. The upcoming movie features a story inspired by the Disneyland ride and features Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. While the ride doesn’t really contain fantasy elements, this trailer introduces a new take filled with ancient treasures and deadly peril. It also looks like the movie version will take inspiration from other Disney IPs like Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean. In particular, the latter seems to have inspired some of the mysterious undead Conquistadors seen in the footage.
Moviesmilwaukeesun.com

Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' releasing in July

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The much-awaited big-budget family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is coming to theatres and on Disney Plus on July 30 this year. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are sure to take you on a wild jungle ride with film 'Jungle Cruise' in July.
MoviesGamespot

Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise Headed To Disney+ Premier Access

Disney has announced that its upcoming Jungle Cruise movie, based on the popular theme park attraction, will now release in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30. After a few delays due to the pandemic, the wait will finally be over for the movie, which was first announced and started development way back in 2004.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jungle Cruise’ latest Disney summer tentpole to get hybrid release

Reflecting ongoing uncertainty over when cinema-going worldwide will return to full force, Disney has set another hybrid release for one of its tentpoles and will launch Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson announced the news on social...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Opening Timeline Announced for Disney’s Reimagined Jungle Cruise Rides

The Jungle Cruise is undergoing quite the transformation in both Disney World and Disneyland. While the Disney World ride has remained open during its re-theming, the Disneyland ride has been closed. Disney had already shared that the Disneyland version would reopen this summer and we knew that the changes at Disney World would take place over the next several months. But, now Disney has shared some BIG updates in terms of when this ride’s transformation on both coasts will be complete!
MoviesIGN

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance. The film also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man 3 Trailer Trolls Marvel Fans

It might not be long until Spider-Man: No Way Home releases an official trailer, but Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are having fun trolling fans who are eagerly awaiting the first look at Peter Parker's next adventure in the MCU. A Spider-Man 3 fan recently tweeted an edited image of a truck trailer with the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo on it, after which the movie's official account retweeted the photo with this caption: "as requested." This riled up many Spider-Man fans on the Internet who began making their demands for the trailer even louder.
TravelInside the Magic

Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise Gets Opening Date!

After being closed for a record 412 days, Disneyland opened its gates once again. Unfortunately, not all attractions opened with it. One of those attractions was the world-famous Jungle Cruise. The attraction was undergoing a major overhaul to remove what some thought were offensive stereotypes — including Trader Sam and the jungle welcoming party.
Video GamesComicBook

New Werewolves Within Trailer and Poster Released

The upcoming horror-comedy film Werewolves Within has released a new trailer and poster ahead of its release in theaters on June 25th. The movie, which is an adaptation of the 2016 VR game Werewolves Within published by Ubisoft, sees a bunch of folks holed up together under a werewolf attack only to then begin suspecting that perhaps one or more of those with them are actually the lycanthrope. You can check out the new trailer above, which really emphasizes both the "horror" and "comedy" in equal measure.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Jungle Cruise Final Trailer Debuted This Morning Form Disney

Jungle Cruise debuted its final trailer before release on July 30th this morning, and it looks like it is going to be quite the adventure. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti, the film is based on the popular ride at the Disney Parks. Recently, the ride has undergone some changes to become a bit more culturally sensitive and even added a couple of elements from this film. However, nobody is sure if those are permanent parts or just promotion for the film. In any case, this trailer proves that this is going to be a fun film, which you can see for yourself down below.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Jungle Cruise’: Did Disney Leak Trader Sam’s New Look?

This morning, Good Morning America gave Disney fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise film, and now the full trailer — bursting with thrills, laughs, and surprises — is available everywhere, along with a brand-new poster. But with the poster release, Disney may have leaked Trader Sam’s new look as seen in a side character on the poster. You’re sure to be as surprised as we were and filled with wonder about how the movie might play out.
Moviesd23.com

Jungle Cruise: New Adventures Await!—Plus More in News Briefs

With this week’s brand-new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, we’re 100% sure there’s all kinds of amazing adventure just around the bend… and we’re so ready!. Inspired by the famous Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise is a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emma Blunt). We follow Lily as she travels from London, England, to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat—in a quest to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities… and the power to change the future of medicine.
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.