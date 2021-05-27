Cancel
Spiral Director on a Leprechaun Reboot: "There's Only So Many Times You Can Beg"

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman has been saying for years that he wants to develop a new Leprechaun film for Lionsgate, even having previously teased some of the plans he had for such an adventure, though he recently admitted that because his frequent declarations of interest in the project and his passion for a seemingly obscure film has resulted in the studio failing to take him seriously. Despite how much the filmmaker wants to take the reins of the series, it seems like he's running out of hope that he'll get to helm a revival of the franchise. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters now and hits PVOD on June 1st.

comicbook.com
