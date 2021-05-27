Spiral Director on a Leprechaun Reboot: "There's Only So Many Times You Can Beg"

There have been a lot of boxing movies that have come and gone and they’ve all had one thing in common: they all focus on a lot of drama outside of the ring. Some focus on the drama inside the ring as well while others focus on the action that happens in and out of the ring. But The Champ is definitely a drama that a lot of people saw as inspirational growing up since Jon Voight and Ricky Schroder, along with Faye Dunaway, put on a good show for the audience. Things have changed since then, and resurrecting this story with a reboot might be an interesting proposition so long as those that were in the original movie, at least the main characters, were offered the chance for a cameo or perhaps even a role that might be worthwhile. It’s a stretch to be certain since Ricky Schroder hasn’t been seen as much and Jon Voight and Faye Dunaway are getting up there in years. But it would still be kind of interesting to see what might happen. For those that don’t remember the story it’s a pretty simple and straightforward tale since ex-boxer Billy Flynn, aka Voight, hangs up his gloves and tries to live a steady life with his son T.J., aka Schroder. When he’s challenged to a fight by another boxer things start to go off the rails as T.J.’s mother comes back into the picture. The problem is that Billy told T.J. she was dead after she left them, which causes a bigger issue after Billy has to go to jail after assaulting several people over the matter of a horse race. When Annie, aka Dunaway, tries to convince T.J.that she is his mother he rejects her and ends up going back to his father. Once the big fight comes along Billy is told that his condition is worsening and too many shots to the head could be fatal, as he’s had headaches that have been worsening over time. Following the match, Billy dies and T.J. ends up going to live with his mother. So yes, massive spoilers, but considering how long the movie’s been around it’s still worth watching to fill in the details.