Harrisburg, PA

More Inquiry After Inspector General Report

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – The Chairs of the PA Senate Judiciary and State Government Committees reacted to the Inspector General’s report on the bureaucratic blunder by the Wolf Administration that scuttled a statewide voter referendum sought by childhood sexual abuse victims. State Government Committee Chair, Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties says further investigation is needed. They will continue a bipartisan inquiry to get to the bottom of what happened, and how it can be prevented from happening in the future. Judiciary Committee Chair, Luzerne County Sen. Lisa Baker says they are evaluating the report and are appalled by the lack of oversight at the Department of State and stunned that a state agency did not have the core functions of government under control.

wdac.com
