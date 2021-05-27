Better Hearing and Speech Month

I’d like to start this speech off by giving a huge congratulations to all of us, not just for graduating high school, but for persevering through a really heavy year. I would also like to thank all of the teachers, staff, and of course parents that have supported us not just this year, but all along the way. The coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions, on top of massive levels of social unrest throughout our country, have completely changed the world as we once knew it and that has made this year difficult, to varying degrees, for so many of us. Despite all the odds, we made it to this monumental day, we should all be so proud, and the future feels bright. I think that I speak for a lot of the members of my class when I say that I will never take a single moment of togetherness for granted in the years to come. There have been many silver linings to this year, but one that I think we all share is that we will go through the rest of our lives with a heightened appreciation for life. Not only will our generation, and especially our class, enter this next phase of our lives with a greater appreciation for life, but I think we all understand the importance of using our voices to create positive change. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what you choose to believe, or how you choose to live your life, all of our voices carry value in this day in age. However, we can only make positive change when we come together despite our differences. One of the most important lessons that I have learned in high school is to be open-minded, always. I really believe that in order to create positive change it is imperative that we stop focusing on hating, shaming, and pointing fingers, and instead focus on working together towards common goals. Two of my best friends are complete and utter opposites of one another. They have entirely different beliefs and they argue about them frequently. But at the end of the day, they are still best friends. And both of them are significantly smarter and wiser because of that friendship. Late Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia are two more famous examples of this kind of productive friendship. Despite having polar opposite beliefs, they respected one another and they learned from one another. They set an important precedent that we, as the next generation of leaders of this country, should look to for inspiration. They have proven that it is possible to work towards a common goal peacefully, respectfully, and with integrity without resorting to violence or hatred. Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, “Fight for things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” She taught me that it is possible and it is productive to have friends with different beliefs who challenge you. I urge you all as you meet new friends in this next phase of your life to please open your minds and your hearts, because you will learn something by listening.