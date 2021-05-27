Cancel
Health

Better Hearing and Speech Month

Cover picture for the articleEach May, Better Hearing and Speech Month provides an opportunity to raise awareness about communication disorders and the role of audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology support staff in providing life-altering treatment for students with disabilities. We want to recognize and express our gratitude for all the work these staff do to support our students’ learning!

