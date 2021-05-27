Cancel
“Click It Or Ticket” This Memorial Day Holiday

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – With Memorial Day weekend approaching, PennDOT and the PA State Police are urging drivers to be safe when behind the wheel. The agencies will work with municipal police to participate in the national “Click It or Ticket” initiative now through June 6. PA law requires any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle, as well as drivers and front-seat passengers. Children under age 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of four must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children must ride in a booster seat until their eighth birthday. Troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians will offer car seat fittings and inspections throughout PA, helping ensure that car seats are in good working condition, installed properly, and free from recalls. A list of child passenger seat fitting stations is available at psp.pa.gov.

