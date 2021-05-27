Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

Bill Protecting Religious Liberty Goes To PA Senate

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – A measure protecting the religious liberties of residents of PA’s long term care facilities was approved by the PA House. Westmoreland County Rep. Eric Davanzo, who sponsored House Bill 996, said during the pandemic, nursing homes shut their doors and loved ones could not visit, leaving seniors facing isolation and depression. Not only were family members and friends no longer allowed to visit, but neither were members of the clergy, except in end-of-life situations. The bill would ensure that residents always have full access to clergy members to support their emotional well-being, which is just as important as physical well-being. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.

#Pa House#Depression#Religious Liberties#Westmoreland County#The Pa House#The Pa Senate#Religious Liberty#Clergy Members#Care#Physical Well Being#End Of Life Situations
