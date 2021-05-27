Bill Protecting Religious Liberty Goes To PA Senate

HARRISBURG – A measure protecting the religious liberties of residents of PA’s long term care facilities was approved by the PA House. Westmoreland County Rep. Eric Davanzo, who sponsored House Bill 996, said during the pandemic, nursing homes shut their doors and loved ones could not visit, leaving seniors facing isolation and depression. Not only were family members and friends no longer allowed to visit, but neither were members of the clergy, except in end-of-life situations. The bill would ensure that residents always have full access to clergy members to support their emotional well-being, which is just as important as physical well-being. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.