Lancaster County, PA

Pediatric Cancer Research Funding Bill Advances

By Greg Barton
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – A bill introduced by Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin to expand pediatric cancer research funding was approved by the state House Finance Committee. Martin told the panel that his Senate Bill 74 would create a tax credit program for qualifying donations to a PA pediatric cancer research hospital. Martin said passage of his bill would be a first in the nation and other states are watching PA to offer similar legislation if it passes here. According to the American Cancer Society, more children die from cancer than any other disease. Currently, the National Cancer Institute spends less than 4% of its research dollars on pediatric cancer. The program would be capped at $10 million per year over the next 10 years. Martin also authored a 2018 law that allows Pennsylvanians to donate $5 to the Pediatric Cancer Research Fund when renewing a driver’s license, photo ID or vehicle registration. The bill will now go to the full House.

