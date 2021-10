Roseburg Police cited a man after the vehicle he was driving allegedly jumped a sidewalk and struck two vehicles. The RPD report said Saturday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. officers responded to the incident at Roseburg Honda in the 1900 block of Northwest Mulholland. The report said after the incident the driver had left the area without exchanging information. The 19-year old came back a short time later.

