The great struggle of our era, as well as most eras, is between good and evil. And the reason the struggle is so persistent is because both sides find the other a despicable and existential threat. And they both fear, with good reason, that the other side not only wants them defeated but also obliterated. However, the struggle is not always so clear. The caveat that can change the whole discussion is a life giving attitude called love. English, unfortunately, seldom delineates the four types of love in its discussions. Here, I would like to talk about “agape love” which seeks nothing for itself but only the good of the recipient.