Gov. Pritzker announces 6-year, $20.7 billion construction plan

Gov JB Pritzker has announced the release of a $20.7 billion multi-year plan to improve Illinois’ roads and bridges over the next six years. The commitment, fueled by the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, will reinforce Illinois’ leadership as a transportation hub and create thousands of jobs as the state seeks to spur economic growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest multi-year plan builds on significant infrastructure investment over the past two years, with over 2,700 miles of state and local roadways and 290 bridges already improved through Rebuild Illinois.