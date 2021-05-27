Cancel
Chicago, IL

Gov. Pritzker announces 6-year, $20.7 billion construction plan

By CCN Staff Writer
chicagoconstructionnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov JB Pritzker has announced the release of a $20.7 billion multi-year plan to improve Illinois’ roads and bridges over the next six years. The commitment, fueled by the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, will reinforce Illinois’ leadership as a transportation hub and create thousands of jobs as the state seeks to spur economic growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest multi-year plan builds on significant infrastructure investment over the past two years, with over 2,700 miles of state and local roadways and 290 bridges already improved through Rebuild Illinois.

