On This Day: Darius Rucker Debuts First Country Single ‘Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It’ in 2008

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve seen it happen countless times. A pop artist’s career will start to flag. Then, they decided to get some of that sweet country music money. So, they put on some designer jeans, buy a John B. Stetson, and put out a “country album.” Most of the time, though, it’s just a pop album with a couple of acoustic tracks. It doesn’t take long for country music fans to realize that the pop star turned country singer is all hat and no cattle, so they go back and make a big pop comeback album. Darius Rucker, however, is nothing like that.

