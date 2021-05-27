Now’s The Time For Young Wildlife Encounters

HARRISBURG – This is the time of year when many Pennsylvanians may encounter young wildlife. While some young animals might appear to be abandoned, usually they are not. PA Game Commission Wildlife Management Director, Matthew Schnupp says well-intentioned people might step in to help a young animal that appears to be alone, not realizing its mother is nearby and it’s not in need of help. Adult animals often leave their young while they forage for food, but they don’t go far and do return. Wildlife also often relies on a natural defensive tactic called the “hider strategy,” where young animals will remain motionless and “hide” in surrounding cover while adults draw the attention of potential predators away from their young. The Game Commission urges people to resist the urge to interfere with young wildlife or remove any wild animal from its natural setting.