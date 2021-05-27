Luke Combs Didn’t Want His Pandemic Anthem “Six Feet Apart” to Sound “Cheesy”
“I miss my mom, I miss my dad/I miss the road, I miss my band/Giving hugs and shaking hands…There will be light after dark/Someday when we aren’t six feet apart.” One year and two months ago, Luke Combs — when faced with the idea that the COVID-19 pandemic’s quarantine and regulations could prove to be a much larger issue than initially expected, sat down in a songwriting session with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder. The above-quoted lyrics emerged as part of what became “Six Feet Apart,” one of the first songs that directly acknowledged the collective concerns of country music fans and the world’s citizens alike.www.cmt.com