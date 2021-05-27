Release Info: Bricks & Wood x New Balance 57/40

Nike has a special Air Max Plus prepared that displays the returning shade of Persian Violet that will be a great addition to any sneaker rotation. Persian Violet returns on an Air Max silhouette once again with the Air Max Plus being the sneaker of Nike’s choice. Featuring a white mesh upper, a black mudguard overlay system allows for durability and contrast as Persian Violet and Black also appear on the overlay cage system and the Nike Swoosh logo on the sides. Matching the upper is a rubber midsole that features white and black while also donning Persian Violet on the midfoot plate and Air Max unit. Adding the last touch of the unique shade, Persian Violet paints the rubber outsole and finishes off the new offering effortlessly.