Release Info: Bricks & Wood x New Balance 57/40
Black-owned South Central LA brand, Bricks & Wood has teamed up with New Balance to release a collaborative iteration of the New Balance 57/40. The latest partnership in New Balance’s thoughtful brand collaboration strategy, the Bricks & Wood x New Balance 57/40 is inspired by the unique South Central LA style and grace. Details include a Green upper constructed out of premium pig suede paired up with matching leather overlays, which includes the perforated leather hit on the collar. Contrast on the sneaker comes by way of the signature oversized “N” logos on the sides equipped with reflective accents. Tan overlays right above the White midsole and Pink outsole round out the main features of the sneaker.www.kicksonfire.com