Legendary Brazilian Architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha Passes Away

hauteresidence.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitect Paulo Mendes da Rocha passed away Sunday, May 23rd at the age of 92. Mendes da Rocha died in a Sao Paulo hospital of lung cancer. The highly-awarded architect is seen by many as the one of the greatest Brazilian architects, coming second only to Oscar Niemeyer. Born in...

www.hauteresidence.com
Person
Paulo Mendes Da Rocha
Art#Paulista School#Athletic Club#Brazilian Architecture#Brazilian Brutalism#Rohe#Latin America#Mies#Modernists#Museum#Raw Concrete#Legendary
Remembering Paulo Mendes da Rocha (1928-2021)

Paulo Mendes da Rocha, one of the world’s last great modernists, as well as one of his country’s most important architects to-date, has passed in Brazil at the age of 92. Blending beautiful, powerful architectural forms while looking at issues of social engagement, Mendes da Rocha turned his hand to anything from private housing, large-scale, public architecture and furniture; always with a profound sense of materiality, and a flair for creating architecture that is both functional and emotive, defined by bold yet sensitive moves. The architect has spoken about architecture’s impact on the socio-geographic map and urban revitilization, a topic he touched upon also when he became Wallpaper’s advisor for the June 2010 ‘Born in Brazil’ issue.
ARTnews

Architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha Dies, Einstein Letter Nets $1.2 M., and More: Morning Links from May 24, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE ARCHITECTURE WORLD HAS LOST A GIANT. The Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha, winner of the 2006 Pritzker Prize, died Sunday at 92, the AFP reports. Mendes da Rocha received widespread acclaim for his inventive buildings in a Brutalist style, which include the Brazilian Museum of Sculpture, the FIESP Cultural Center, and the Pinacoteca art museum in São Paulo. (Designboom has photos of many of his projects.) Just last week, he had been awarded the Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement from the International Union of Architects. The Council of Architecture and Urbanism in Brazil said he will be remembered as an “audacious iconoclast.”
